42,230 Shares in Liberty Resources Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LIBYU) Purchased by Glazer Capital LLC

Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new position in Liberty Resources Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LIBYU – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 42,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $434,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIBYU. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Liberty Resources Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $699,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Resources Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,028,000. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Resources Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,542,000. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Resources Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,542,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Resources Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,391,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:LIBYU opened at $10.10 on Friday. Liberty Resources Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $10.06 and a 1 year high of $10.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.18.

Liberty Resources Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the oil and gas sectors. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Miami, Florida.

