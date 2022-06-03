4,323 Shares in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Acquired by 626 Financial LLC

626 Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,323 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advent Capital Management DE bought a new position in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,485,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 6,001,491 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $380,314,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635,542 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 77.5% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,470,437 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $346,662,000 after purchasing an additional 2,388,179 shares in the last quarter. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,254,000. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 277.9% in the fourth quarter. Standard Family Office LLC now owns 4,270 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 3,140 shares in the last quarter. 73.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, COO Maria Martinez sold 3,628 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total value of $157,237.52. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 295,305 shares in the company, valued at $12,798,518.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total transaction of $556,877.43. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 651,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,532,556.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 21,645 shares of company stock worth $962,808. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $45.79 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.19 and its 200 day moving average is $54.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.02 and a 52 week high of $64.29. The stock has a market cap of $189.61 billion, a PE ratio of 16.07, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.99.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.22% and a net margin of 23.28%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

Cisco Systems declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 16th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the network equipment provider to repurchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $68.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $62.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Cowen upped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $61.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Monday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.27.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

