500,000 Shares in Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ENTF) Purchased by Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP

Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ENTF – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,920,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Lane Capital LP bought a new position in Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $489,000. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $495,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC bought a new position in Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $743,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $844,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $990,000. Institutional investors own 27.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition stock opened at $9.93 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.95. Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.80 and a 1 year high of $10.95.

Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

