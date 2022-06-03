$502.34 Million in Sales Expected for SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS – Get Rating) to post sales of $502.34 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for SeaWorld Entertainment’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $485.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $511.24 million. SeaWorld Entertainment reported sales of $439.78 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 14.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SeaWorld Entertainment will report full-year sales of $1.76 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.73 billion to $1.80 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.77 billion to $1.88 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover SeaWorld Entertainment.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.03. SeaWorld Entertainment had a net margin of 18.25% and a negative return on equity of 690.93%. The firm had revenue of $270.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.57) earnings per share. SeaWorld Entertainment’s revenue was up 57.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SEAS. StockNews.com lowered shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $74.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $83.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in a report on Friday, February 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, SeaWorld Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.90.

In other news, insider Sharon P. Nadeau sold 413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.96, for a total value of $26,828.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Swanson sold 6,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.88, for a total transaction of $465,296.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,871 shares of company stock worth $1,820,302 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 1,142.9% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. First Quadrant LLC CA bought a new stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Rinkey Investments bought a new stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000.

Shares of SEAS traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $54.06. The company had a trading volume of 1,044,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,158,299. The stock has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.92 and a beta of 2.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.33. SeaWorld Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $41.94 and a fifty-two week high of $76.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.53.

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

