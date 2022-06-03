$522.97 Million in Sales Expected for NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Rating) to report sales of $522.97 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for NICE’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $525.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $514.50 million. NICE reported sales of $458.86 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 14%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that NICE will report full year sales of $2.17 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.17 billion to $2.18 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.40 billion to $2.48 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover NICE.

Get NICE alerts:

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The technology company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.07). NICE had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 10.10%. The firm had revenue of $527.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $510.64 million.

Several research firms have recently commented on NICE. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on NICE from $365.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on NICE from $260.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NICE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on NICE from $315.00 to $260.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded NICE from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NICE has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $277.29.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in NICE by 940.0% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 156 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of NICE during the first quarter worth about $36,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of NICE by 110.8% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 215 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NICE during the first quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in shares of NICE during the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. 70.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NICE traded down $4.44 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $199.87. 120,438 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 290,201. NICE has a 52-week low of $179.13 and a 52-week high of $319.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $206.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $243.27. The firm has a market cap of $12.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88.

About NICE (Get Rating)

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform that supports contact centers ranging from small single sites to distributed remote agents and enterprises; Enlighten, an AI engine for CX that discovers automation opportunities for self-service; digital-entry points solutions that enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connecting them using real time AI-based routing.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NICE (NICE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NICE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NICE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.