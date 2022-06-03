$534.46 Million in Sales Expected for Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRX – Get Rating) will announce $534.46 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Amneal Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $544.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $528.92 million. Amneal Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $535.08 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 0.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amneal Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $2.18 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.16 billion to $2.20 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $2.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.27 billion to $2.29 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Amneal Pharmaceuticals.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMRX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.10. The business had revenue of $497.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $500.68 million. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 53.73% and a net margin of 0.08%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.52. 29,161 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 696,544. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 180.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.17. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $3.08 and a fifty-two week high of $6.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.83.

About Amneal Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic and specialty pharmaceutical products for various dosage forms and therapeutic areas. The company operates through three segments: Generics, Specialty, and AvKARE. The Generics segment develops, manufactures, and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products, and transdermals across a range of therapeutic categories.

