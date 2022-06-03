$586.20 Million in Sales Expected for Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY) This Quarter

Analysts expect Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY – Get Rating) to announce sales of $586.20 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Bally’s’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $601.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $576.70 million. Bally’s posted sales of $267.73 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 119%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bally’s will report full-year sales of $2.41 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.37 billion to $2.46 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.69 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.57 billion to $2.80 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Bally’s.

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.46. Bally’s had a negative net margin of 3.53% and a positive return on equity of 1.10%. The business had revenue of $548.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $573.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 185.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BALY. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Bally’s from $75.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Bally’s from $70.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Bally’s from $53.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Bally’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $54.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bally’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.63.

Shares of BALY traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $27.59. 175,189 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 568,146. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.79 and a 200-day moving average of $32.84. Bally’s has a 52 week low of $21.25 and a 52 week high of $58.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.28 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BALY. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Bally’s by 15,678.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 662,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,839,000 after buying an additional 658,167 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Bally’s by 4.4% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 33,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,689,000 after buying an additional 1,431 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Bally’s by 25.3% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 1,047 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Bally’s by 56.9% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 1,559 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Bally’s during the third quarter valued at approximately $336,000. 72.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bally's Corporation, a gaming, hospitality, and entertainment company, engages in casinos and resorts, and online gaming businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Casinos & Resorts, North America Interactive, and International Interactive. It offers physical and interactive entertainment and gaming experiences, including traditional casino offerings, iCasino, online bingo games, sportsbook, daily fantasy sports, and free-to-play games.

