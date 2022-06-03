626 Financial LLC Makes New Investment in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

626 Financial LLC bought a new stake in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 815 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CSL. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Carlisle Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Carlisle Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 303 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CSL opened at $262.16 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a twelve month low of $178.73 and a twelve month high of $275.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $249.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $240.22.

Carlisle Companies ( NYSE:CSL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The conglomerate reported $4.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $1.72. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 25.49% and a net margin of 10.49%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 17.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 16th. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 20.36%.

Several analysts have weighed in on CSL shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $300.00 to $315.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Carlisle Companies from $260.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $306.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Carlisle Companies from $300.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on Carlisle Companies from $285.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Carlisle Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $295.86.

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, and Carlisle Fluid Technologies.

