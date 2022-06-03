626 Financial LLC Purchases Shares of 2,524 Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

626 Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,524 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $182,120,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 312.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,013,077 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $196,616,000 after buying an additional 1,524,514 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Cheniere Energy by 368.3% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,114,702 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $113,053,000 after buying an additional 876,684 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in Cheniere Energy by 770.1% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 623,783 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $63,263,000 after buying an additional 552,090 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Cheniere Energy by 133.5% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 916,245 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $92,926,000 after acquiring an additional 523,873 shares during the last quarter. 88.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN LNG opened at $143.37 on Friday. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $80.06 and a one year high of $150.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.30, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $36.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.50 and a beta of 1.26.

Cheniere Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:LNG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The energy company reported ($3.41) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.45 by ($6.86). Cheniere Energy had a negative net margin of 14.77% and a positive return on equity of 30.72%. The firm had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.54 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 142.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 10.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 9th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. Cheniere Energy’s payout ratio is -14.27%.

In related news, Director Neal A. Shear sold 10,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.16, for a total transaction of $1,446,170.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LNG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $183.00 to $192.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $145.00 to $159.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $145.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $131.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $162.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.00.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

