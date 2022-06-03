683 Capital Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III)

683 Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 47,734 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $364,000. 683 Capital Management LLC owned about 0.10% of Information Services Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of III. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Information Services Group by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 52,318 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,825 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Information Services Group by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,364 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of Information Services Group by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 34,291 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 2,007 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Information Services Group by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 16,196 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 2,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Information Services Group by 30.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,976 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,343 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Information Services Group stock opened at $6.67 on Friday. Information Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.37 and a twelve month high of $9.70. The stock has a market cap of $320.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.45 and its 200 day moving average is $7.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Information Services Group ( NASDAQ:III Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The business services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. Information Services Group had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 19.97%. The company had revenue of $69.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.98 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Information Services Group, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. This is a positive change from Information Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Information Services Group’s payout ratio is presently 35.30%.

A number of brokerages have commented on III. Raymond James lowered their price target on Information Services Group from C$37.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Information Services Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Information Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology research and advisory company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers digital transformation services, including automation, cloud, and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk; network carrier; technology strategy and operations design; change management; and market intelligence and technology research and analysis services.

