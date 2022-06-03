683 Capital Management LLC Buys New Shares in Transcontinental Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSE:TCI)

683 Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Transcontinental Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSE:TCI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $412,000. 683 Capital Management LLC owned about 0.12% of Transcontinental Realty Investors at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Transcontinental Realty Investors by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 11,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310 shares during the period. 1.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Transcontinental Realty Investors alerts:

Shares of TCI stock opened at $47.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $406.08 million, a PE ratio of 313.33 and a beta of 0.52. Transcontinental Realty Investors, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.20 and a 52-week high of $47.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Transcontinental Realty Investors, Inc, a Dallas-based real estate investment company, holds a diverse portfolio of equity real estate located across the U.S., including apartments, office buildings, shopping centers, and developed and undeveloped land. The Company invests in real estate through direct ownership, leases and partnerships and invests in mortgage loans on real estate.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Transcontinental Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSE:TCI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Transcontinental Realty Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transcontinental Realty Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.