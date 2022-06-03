683 Capital Management LLC Invests $341,000 in NextDecade Co. (NASDAQ:NEXT)

683 Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in NextDecade Co. (NASDAQ:NEXT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 119,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $341,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NEXT. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in NextDecade by 12,069.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,759,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,452,000 after acquiring an additional 3,728,811 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in NextDecade by 121.2% in the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 871,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,484,000 after purchasing an additional 477,457 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in NextDecade by 39.8% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 772,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,146,000 after buying an additional 219,867 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in NextDecade by 340.1% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 243,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after buying an additional 188,070 shares during the period. Finally, SL Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NextDecade by 213.2% during the fourth quarter. SL Advisors LLC now owns 214,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,000 after buying an additional 146,228 shares in the last quarter. 63.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NEXT stock opened at $7.15 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.20. NextDecade Co. has a 12 month low of $2.08 and a 12 month high of $8.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $914.34 million, a P/E ratio of -26.48 and a beta of 0.43.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NEXT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NextDecade from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group cut NextDecade from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $3.00 to $7.50 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded NextDecade from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $2.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of NextDecade from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NextDecade has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.40.

NextDecade Corp. is a development company.

