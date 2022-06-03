683 Capital Management LLC Makes New $1.29 Million Investment in Maxpro Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JMAC)

683 Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Maxpro Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JMAC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 130,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,291,000. 683 Capital Management LLC owned about 0.97% of Maxpro Capital Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JMAC. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Maxpro Capital Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $496,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Maxpro Capital Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $3,308,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC acquired a new stake in shares of Maxpro Capital Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,483,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Maxpro Capital Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $133,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Maxpro Capital Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $137,000. Institutional investors own 70.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Maxpro Capital Acquisition alerts:

JMAC stock opened at $10.05 on Friday. Maxpro Capital Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.85 and a 1 year high of $10.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.02.

Maxpro Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Taipei City, Taiwan.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JMAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Maxpro Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JMAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Maxpro Capital Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maxpro Capital Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.