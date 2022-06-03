683 Capital Management LLC Makes New $1 Million Investment in Arogo Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AOGOU)

683 Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Arogo Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AOGOU – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,001,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AOGOU. Sage Rock Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Arogo Capital Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $121,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Arogo Capital Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $219,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arogo Capital Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $352,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arogo Capital Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $600,000. Finally, CSS LLC IL acquired a new stake in shares of Arogo Capital Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $742,000.

AOGOU stock opened at $9.98 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.03. Arogo Capital Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.96 and a 1 year high of $10.18.

Arogo Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on electric vehicles technology, smart mobility or sustainable transportation, and related businesses.

