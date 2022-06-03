683 Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Lucira Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHDX)

683 Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Lucira Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHDX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 41,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $358,000. 683 Capital Management LLC owned 0.11% of Lucira Health as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LHDX. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Lucira Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $642,000. Parian Global Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Lucira Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,583,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lucira Health by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 93,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,000 after acquiring an additional 9,349 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Lucira Health in the fourth quarter valued at $557,000. Finally, EPIQ Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Lucira Health by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. EPIQ Capital Group LLC now owns 13,996,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,508,000 after acquiring an additional 200,067 shares during the last quarter. 62.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Lucira Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Lifesci Capital upgraded Lucira Health from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

In other news, insider Erik T. Engelson acquired 30,000 shares of Lucira Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.00 per share, with a total value of $90,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink

Shares of Lucira Health stock opened at $1.92 on Friday. Lucira Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.80 and a twelve month high of $11.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.67. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Lucira Health (NASDAQ:LHDX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.48. Lucira Health had a negative return on equity of 10.14% and a negative net margin of 21.47%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.54) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Lucira Health, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Lucira Health

Lucira Health, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of infectious disease test kits. It develops a testing platform that produces molecular testing services. The company offers LUCIRA COVID-19 All-In-One Test Kit, a COVID-19 test kit; and develops influenza A and B viruses test kits.

