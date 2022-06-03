$73.27 Million in Sales Expected for Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN – Get Rating) to announce $73.27 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Clearwater Analytics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $73.20 million to $73.30 million. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Clearwater Analytics will report full-year sales of $304.09 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $303.93 million to $304.41 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $365.20 million, with estimates ranging from $362.25 million to $367.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Clearwater Analytics.

Get Clearwater Analytics alerts:

Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05.

A number of research firms have commented on CWAN. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Clearwater Analytics from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Clearwater Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Clearwater Analytics from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Clearwater Analytics from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Clearwater Analytics from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Clearwater Analytics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.40.

In other Clearwater Analytics news, CEO Sandeep Sahai acquired 2,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.99 per share, with a total value of $28,236.45. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 33,131 shares in the company, valued at $397,240.69. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph Morris Kochansky acquired 2,201 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.99 per share, for a total transaction of $26,389.99. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,672.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 285,173 shares of company stock worth $4,804,041.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CWAN. Warburg Pincus LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clearwater Analytics in the first quarter valued at approximately $697,679,000. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC lifted its position in Clearwater Analytics by 294.3% during the fourth quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 11,828,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,824,000 after buying an additional 8,828,717 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Clearwater Analytics during the third quarter worth approximately $151,949,000. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in Clearwater Analytics during the third quarter worth approximately $79,859,000. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Clearwater Analytics by 342.3% during the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,062,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,369,000 after buying an additional 2,369,786 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.08% of the company’s stock.

Clearwater Analytics stock traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 483,785. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.05. The company has a current ratio of 12.03, a quick ratio of 12.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Clearwater Analytics has a 52-week low of $13.57 and a 52-week high of $27.68.

Clearwater Analytics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc develops and provides a Software-as-a-Service solution for automated investment data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, and reporting services to insurers, investment managers, corporations, institutional investors, and government entities. The company offers investment accounting and reporting, performance measurement, compliance monitoring, and risk analytics solutions.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Clearwater Analytics (CWAN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Clearwater Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearwater Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.