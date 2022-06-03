$76.53 Billion in Sales Expected for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) will report $76.53 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for CVS Health’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $76.17 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $76.82 billion. CVS Health reported sales of $72.62 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that CVS Health will report full-year sales of $308.34 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $306.99 billion to $309.09 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $322.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $316.89 billion to $324.64 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow CVS Health.

Get CVS Health alerts:

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.08. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.67% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The firm had revenue of $76.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.04 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of CVS Health from $110.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $122.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Raymond James downgraded shares of CVS Health from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of CVS Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $122.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $108.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CVS Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.84.

Shares of CVS stock traded down $2.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $94.90. 4,303,270 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,250,866. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. CVS Health has a 52-week low of $79.33 and a 52-week high of $111.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.78.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 21st. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.54%.

In related news, EVP Daniel P. Finke sold 55,359 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.13, for a total value of $5,543,096.67. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $310,202.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 4,624 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.65, for a total transaction of $493,149.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 82,283 shares of company stock worth $8,376,142. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 128.3% in the first quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 242 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Claremont Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 123.0% during the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 310 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

About CVS Health (Get Rating)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CVS Health (CVS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.