795 Shares in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV) Acquired by Claremont Financial Group Inc.

Claremont Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF makes up approximately 0.2% of Claremont Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MDYV. NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 949,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,486,000 after purchasing an additional 5,975 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 903,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,270,000 after buying an additional 38,275 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 690,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,739,000 after buying an additional 6,547 shares during the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 528,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,009,000 after buying an additional 36,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 389,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,696,000 after buying an additional 42,926 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA MDYV traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $67.03. The company had a trading volume of 600 shares, compared to its average volume of 412,538. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $62.06 and a fifty-two week high of $73.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $67.35 and its 200 day moving average is $68.79.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

