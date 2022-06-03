$82.70 Million in Sales Expected for Archaea Energy Inc. (NYSE:LFG) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Archaea Energy Inc. (NYSE:LFG – Get Rating) to post $82.70 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Archaea Energy’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $92.40 million and the lowest is $73.00 million. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Archaea Energy will report full year sales of $342.10 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $329.00 million to $360.40 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $511.80 million, with estimates ranging from $498.60 million to $534.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Archaea Energy.

Archaea Energy (NYSE:LFG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $56.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.80 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3456.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

LFG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Archaea Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Archaea Energy in a research report on Monday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Archaea Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.60.

In other news, Director Renewable Energy Systems Aria sold 14,942,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total value of $254,622,636.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 36.74% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Archaea Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $4,430,000. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Archaea Energy by 255.0% during the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 63,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,389,000 after purchasing an additional 45,487 shares during the period. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Archaea Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $444,000. Yaupon Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Archaea Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $4,934,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Archaea Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $64,000. 55.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Archaea Energy stock traded down $0.50 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.50. 925,405 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 988,804. Archaea Energy has a 1 year low of $14.30 and a 1 year high of $23.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.99 and its 200 day moving average is $19.23.

Archaea Energy Inc operates as a renewable natural gas (RNG) and renewable electricity producer in the United States. It owns and operates a diversified portfolio of 23 landfill gas recovery and processing projects across 12 states, including 13 projects that collectively generate approximately 177.3 MW of electric capacity and 10 projects that have capacity to produce approximately 27,480 million of British thermal units per day of pipeline-quality RNG.

