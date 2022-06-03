89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of 89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.88.

ETNB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer cut their price target on 89bio from $49.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on 89bio from $41.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on 89bio from $54.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on 89bio from $46.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Raymond James raised 89bio from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $33.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th.

89bio stock traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.75. 1,182,156 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 219,823. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.32 million, a PE ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 2.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 7.36 and a quick ratio of 7.36. 89bio has a 12-month low of $2.00 and a 12-month high of $22.31. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.95 and its 200-day moving average is $7.00.

89bio ( NASDAQ:ETNB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($1.26) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.29) by $0.03. Equities analysts anticipate that 89bio will post -4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of 89bio by 40.1% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,695,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,220,000 after acquiring an additional 485,431 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of 89bio by 8.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 922,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,476,000 after buying an additional 70,489 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of 89bio by 5.8% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 806,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,791,000 after buying an additional 44,300 shares in the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. lifted its position in shares of 89bio by 97.3% in the first quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 360,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,360,000 after buying an additional 178,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 89bio in the first quarter worth about $993,000. 91.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is pegozafermin, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

