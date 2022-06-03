$926.61 Million in Sales Expected for Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES – Get Rating) to announce $926.61 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Gates Industrial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $918.02 million to $935.20 million. Gates Industrial posted sales of $915.10 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Gates Industrial will report full year sales of $3.71 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.70 billion to $3.73 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $3.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.87 billion to $3.88 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Gates Industrial.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $893.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $867.69 million. Gates Industrial had a net margin of 7.48% and a return on equity of 10.87%. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Gates Industrial from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. TheStreet cut shares of Gates Industrial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Gates Industrial from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Gates Industrial from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Gates Industrial from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gates Industrial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.88.

In related news, major shareholder Aggregator (Cayman) L.P. Omaha sold 13,750,000 shares of Gates Industrial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.14, for a total value of $208,175,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GTES. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Gates Industrial during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Gates Industrial by 133.1% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 2,161 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Gates Industrial by 27.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Gates Industrial by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 1,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in Gates Industrial during the first quarter worth about $134,000.

Shares of NYSE GTES traded down $0.41 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.75. The company had a trading volume of 791,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 910,224. The company has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.66 and a beta of 1.59. Gates Industrial has a 52 week low of $11.57 and a 52 week high of $18.94. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.11 and its 200 day moving average is $14.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.80.

About Gates Industrial

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

