$956.98 Million in Sales Expected for Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB – Get Rating) will post sales of $956.98 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Spectrum Brands’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.00 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $910.90 million. Spectrum Brands posted sales of $1.16 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 17.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Spectrum Brands will report full-year sales of $3.48 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.47 billion to $3.50 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $3.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.60 billion to $3.75 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Spectrum Brands.

Get Spectrum Brands alerts:

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $807.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $792.32 million. Spectrum Brands had a return on equity of 6.89% and a net margin of 3.01%. Spectrum Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.76 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SPB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Spectrum Brands from $116.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. TheStreet downgraded Spectrum Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. UBS Group raised their price target on Spectrum Brands from $118.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Spectrum Brands in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.29.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Spectrum Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of Spectrum Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands by 182.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands by 65.0% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. 95.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SPB traded down $1.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $85.47. 205,395 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 363,987. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. The company has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.60 and a beta of 1.48. Spectrum Brands has a one year low of $75.66 and a one year high of $107.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.49.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. Spectrum Brands’s payout ratio is currently 68.02%.

Spectrum Brands Company Profile (Get Rating)

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Home and Personal Care; Global Pet Care; and Home and Garden. The Home and Personal Care segment provides home appliances under the Black & Decker, Russell Hobbs, George Foreman, Toastmaster, Juiceman, Farberware, and Breadman brands; and personal care products under the Remington and LumaBella brands.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Spectrum Brands (SPB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Spectrum Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectrum Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.