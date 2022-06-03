$96.60 Million in Sales Expected for Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT – Get Rating) will report sales of $96.60 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Yext’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $96.40 million and the highest is $96.80 million. Yext reported sales of $91.99 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Yext will report full year sales of $404.75 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $404.50 million to $405.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $436.20 million, with estimates ranging from $434.80 million to $437.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Yext.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.05. Yext had a negative return on equity of 43.14% and a negative net margin of 23.88%. The business had revenue of $100.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.04 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.15) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. MKM Partners reduced their price target on Yext from $17.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. DA Davidson lowered Yext from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $16.50 to $5.25 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Truist Financial lowered Yext from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Yext from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered Yext from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.29.

Shares of NYSE:YEXT traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.07. The company had a trading volume of 1,520,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,295,885. Yext has a 12 month low of $4.26 and a 12 month high of $15.17. The stock has a market cap of $665.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.92 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.67.

In related news, CAO Darryl Bond sold 7,971 shares of Yext stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.58, for a total value of $52,449.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CRO Brian Distelburger sold 8,403 shares of Yext stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.58, for a total value of $55,291.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 95,002 shares of company stock worth $583,714. Corporate insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YEXT. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yext in the second quarter valued at about $171,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Yext by 228.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,341,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,176,000 after buying an additional 933,914 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Yext by 31.2% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 23,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 5,534 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in Yext by 16.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 98,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,184,000 after buying an additional 13,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Yext by 46.4% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 4,994 shares during the last quarter. 61.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Yext, Inc organizes business facts to provide answers to consumer questions in North America and internationally. It operates Yext platform, a cloud-based platform that allows its customers to provide answers to consumer questions, to control the facts about their businesses and the content of their landing pages, and to manage their consumer reviews, as well as provides customers to update their information and content through its knowledge network of approximately 200 maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.

