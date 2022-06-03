Acme United (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Acme United (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of Acme United stock opened at $32.50 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $114.43 million, a P/E ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 1.08. Acme United has a 1-year low of $29.82 and a 1-year high of $46.19.

Acme United (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.43). Acme United had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 19.21%. The firm had revenue of $43.33 million for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 31st. Acme United’s payout ratio is 15.38%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Acme United by 16.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 1,165 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Acme United by 7.5% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 19,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,000 after buying an additional 1,381 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Acme United by 17.6% in the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Capital Management Corp VA boosted its position in shares of Acme United by 4.8% in the first quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 487,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,450,000 after buying an additional 22,220 shares during the period. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Acme United by 5.2% in the first quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 24,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,000 after buying an additional 1,193 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.98% of the company’s stock.

Acme United Corporation supplies first aid and safety, cutting, sharpening, and measuring products to the school, home, office, hardware, sporting goods, and industrial markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company offers scissors, shears, knives, rulers, pencil sharpeners, paper trimmers, safety cutters, lettering products, glue guns, and other craft products under the Westcott brand name; and cutting tools under the Clauss brand.

