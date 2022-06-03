ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) Shares Gap Down to $9.02

ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $9.02, but opened at $8.67. ACV Auctions shares last traded at $8.62, with a volume of 1,158 shares changing hands.

ACVA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered ACV Auctions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on ACV Auctions from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of ACV Auctions from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of ACV Auctions from $32.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of ACV Auctions from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ACV Auctions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.25.

The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.55 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07.

ACV Auctions ( NASDAQ:ACVA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.19). ACV Auctions had a negative net margin of 23.08% and a negative return on equity of 16.00%. The business had revenue of $103.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.51) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that ACV Auctions Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Michael Waterman sold 2,931 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.75, for a total transaction of $37,370.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 66,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $853,791. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 11.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ACV Auctions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,638,000. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in ACV Auctions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,234,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in ACV Auctions by 1,336.1% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 165,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,961,000 after acquiring an additional 153,983 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in ACV Auctions by 44.4% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,064,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,049,000 after acquiring an additional 327,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HarbourVest Partners LLC boosted its position in ACV Auctions by 16.9% during the third quarter. HarbourVest Partners LLC now owns 46,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $837,000 after acquiring an additional 6,764 shares during the last quarter. 75.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA)

ACV Auctions Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. It also provides data services that offer insights into the condition and value of used vehicles, as well as offers customer financing services. ACV Auctions Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Buffalo, New York.

