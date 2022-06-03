Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. Acquires 152,900 Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) by 19.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 937,481 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 152,900 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. owned 0.37% of International Flavors & Fragrances worth $141,232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,637,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd bought a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,676,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,027 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA bought a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the 4th quarter worth approximately $892,000. Finally, Evercore Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the 4th quarter worth approximately $257,000. 90.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IFF stock opened at $133.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $34.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.02. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 1 year low of $113.40 and a 1 year high of $157.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $127.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.15.

International Flavors & Fragrances ( NYSE:IFF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 6.89% and a net margin of 4.48%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s quarterly revenue was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.60 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Friday, June 24th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 144.95%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho decreased their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $147.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Berenberg Bank lowered International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $188.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $165.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, International Flavors & Fragrances presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.51.

In other International Flavors & Fragrances news, insider De Villeplee Christoph Fauchon sold 629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.59, for a total transaction of $83,399.11. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,084,586.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions segments.

