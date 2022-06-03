Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. Buys 1,600,000 Shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) by 55.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,500,000 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,600,000 shares during the quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. owned 0.25% of Barrick Gold worth $85,500,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,450 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.62% of the company’s stock.

GOLD opened at $20.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 3.12. The company has a market cap of $37.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 0.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.24. Barrick Gold Corp has a fifty-two week low of $17.27 and a fifty-two week high of $26.07.

Barrick Gold ( NYSE:GOLD Get Rating ) (TSE:ABX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 16.87% and a return on equity of 6.42%. Barrick Gold’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. This is an increase from Barrick Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.09%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James set a $31.00 price target on shares of Barrick Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Barrick Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Barrick Gold has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.92.

Barrick Gold Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

