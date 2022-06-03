Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. Buys 25,818 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 284,362 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,818 shares during the quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. owned 0.10% of Lockheed Martin worth $101,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. PARK CIRCLE Co purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 720.0% in the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 123 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.89% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LMT. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $415.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $486.00 to $496.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $448.86.

In other Lockheed Martin news, Director John Donovan purchased 568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $440.55 per share, with a total value of $250,232.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,232.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LMT opened at $441.11 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $446.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $403.23. The company has a market capitalization of $117.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $324.23 and a 1-year high of $479.99.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.22 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $14.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.49 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 81.35%. Lockheed Martin’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.56 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a $2.80 dividend. This represents a $11.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.47%.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

