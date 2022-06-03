Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. Decreases Stake in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. reduced its stake in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 353,198 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 11,400 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. owned about 0.11% of Cigna worth $81,105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CI. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Cigna in the 4th quarter worth approximately $96,383,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cigna during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,233,000. Conning Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cigna by 7,038.3% during the fourth quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 243,272 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $55,822,000 after buying an additional 239,864 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cigna by 261.0% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 321,254 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $64,302,000 after buying an additional 232,261 shares during the period. Finally, Crake Asset Management LLP increased its stake in shares of Cigna by 24.5% during the third quarter. Crake Asset Management LLP now owns 875,025 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $175,145,000 after buying an additional 172,377 shares during the period. 88.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CI opened at $263.43 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $83.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.34, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Cigna Co. has a 1 year low of $191.74 and a 1 year high of $273.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $257.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $237.20.

Cigna ( NYSE:CI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $6.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.13 by $0.88. The firm had revenue of $44.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.48 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.31% and a net margin of 3.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.73 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cigna Co. will post 22.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 7th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.79%.

CI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Cigna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $274.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Cigna from $278.00 to $306.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Cowen raised Cigna from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $242.00 to $329.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Cigna from $224.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on Cigna from $258.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock a “mkt perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $286.84.

In other Cigna news, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 5,901 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $1,593,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,908 shares in the company, valued at $9,965,160. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 45,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.10, for a total value of $12,166,378.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 152,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,952,275. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 132,372 shares of company stock valued at $35,194,868. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cigna Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

