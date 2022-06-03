Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. Has $105.09 Million Stock Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. trimmed its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. owned approximately 0.11% of Booking worth $105,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Booking in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Booking in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in Booking by 116.7% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 13 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booking during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Booking during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. 89.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Booking alerts:

In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,199.81, for a total value of $1,649,857.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 49,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,373,639.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,210.00, for a total value of $404,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,517,490. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,053 shares of company stock valued at $2,306,288. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BKNG stock opened at $2,372.36 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.37 billion, a PE ratio of 191.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.18. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,796.45 and a 1-year high of $2,715.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2,201.14 and a 200 day moving average of $2,277.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $4.04. Booking had a return on equity of 43.44% and a net margin of 4.16%. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($5.26) EPS. Booking’s quarterly revenue was up 136.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 100.71 EPS for the current year.

BKNG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on Booking from $2,670.00 to $2,760.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on Booking from $3,100.00 to $2,900.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on Booking from $2,290.00 to $2,171.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Booking from $2,800.00 to $2,900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Booking from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2,606.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,774.63.

Booking Company Profile (Get Rating)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.