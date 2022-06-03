Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. Has $119.87 Million Position in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. reduced its stake in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 258,593 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,900 shares during the quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. owned 0.11% of Anthem worth $119,868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Anthem in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Anthem in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in shares of Anthem by 145.9% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Anthem by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 92 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Anthem by 37.3% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ANTM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Anthem from $527.00 to $605.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Anthem in a report on Thursday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $596.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Anthem from $483.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Mizuho raised their target price on Anthem from $510.00 to $545.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Anthem from $590.00 to $610.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $545.95.

In related news, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $468.88, for a total transaction of $464,191.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,409,816.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 17,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.71, for a total value of $8,155,949.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Anthem stock opened at $496.93 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $502.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $465.81. Anthem, Inc. has a 52-week low of $355.43 and a 52-week high of $533.68. The firm has a market cap of $119.80 billion, a PE ratio of 19.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $8.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.81 by $0.44. Anthem had a return on equity of 18.71% and a net margin of 4.33%. The business had revenue of $38.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $7.01 EPS. Anthem’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Anthem, Inc. will post 28.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $1.28 per share. This is a positive change from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $5.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Anthem’s payout ratio is 20.16%.

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

