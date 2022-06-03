Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. Has $87.48 Million Stock Position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 382,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $87,484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of CME Group by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 755,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $172,700,000 after purchasing an additional 164,354 shares during the last quarter. Gillson Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of CME Group during the 4th quarter valued at $19,106,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of CME Group during the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of CME Group by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CME Group during the 4th quarter valued at $228,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CME opened at $204.68 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $218.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $227.05. The firm has a market cap of $73.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.72, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. CME Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $185.79 and a 52-week high of $256.94.

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.11. CME Group had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 57.98%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.22%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CME Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on CME Group from $268.00 to $267.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Argus raised CME Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Oppenheimer raised CME Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $223.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on CME Group from $244.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CME Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $247.73.

In other news, insider Sean Tully sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.80, for a total value of $919,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

