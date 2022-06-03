Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. Lowers Holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. decreased its stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) by 43.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 537,064 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 416,908 shares during the quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C.’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $74,894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Republic Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $499,246,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 197.2% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 547,248 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $76,313,000 after acquiring an additional 363,101 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,342,238 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $187,175,000 after acquiring an additional 285,339 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Republic Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,993,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 12.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,035,369 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $244,366,000 after acquiring an additional 228,573 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Brian A. Goebel sold 347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.01, for a total transaction of $46,848.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,186 shares in the company, valued at $835,171.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

RSG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James increased their target price on Republic Services from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Republic Services from $142.00 to $139.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Republic Services in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Republic Services in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.75.

Shares of Republic Services stock opened at $135.39 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.08, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.75. Republic Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $106.46 and a fifty-two week high of $145.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $132.94 and a 200 day moving average of $131.09.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.09. Republic Services had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 11.54%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.60%.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. The company offers collection and processing of recyclable materials, collection, transfer and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste, and other environmental solutions. Its collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

