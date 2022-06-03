Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. Purchases 100,000 Shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its position in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,700,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C.’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $127,840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTR. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in Nutrien in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nutrien during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Nutrien by 84.9% during the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nutrien during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Nutrien during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.39% of the company’s stock.

NTR opened at $95.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $52.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.87. Nutrien Ltd. has a 52-week low of $57.08 and a 52-week high of $117.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $102.42 and its 200-day moving average is $86.00.

Nutrien ( NYSE:NTR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.11. Nutrien had a return on equity of 20.55% and a net margin of 14.34%. The business had revenue of $7.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.77 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Nutrien Ltd. will post 16.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.65%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NTR shares. Atlantic Securities upgraded Nutrien from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Nutrien from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Citigroup upped their price objective on Nutrien from $89.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $120.00 price objective on Nutrien in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Nutrien from $85.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.05.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. It offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. The company also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

