Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. Purchases 54,333 Shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) by 34.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 210,246 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,333 shares during the quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. owned about 0.45% of Teledyne Technologies worth $91,854,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $248,203,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Teledyne Technologies by 23.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,006,242 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $432,261,000 after purchasing an additional 190,378 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Teledyne Technologies by 131.6% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 204,334 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $87,778,000 after purchasing an additional 116,124 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in Teledyne Technologies by 222.0% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 142,019 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $61,008,000 after purchasing an additional 97,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Teledyne Technologies by 202.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 134,839 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $56,474,000 after purchasing an additional 90,288 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TDY opened at $414.22 on Friday. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 52 week low of $374.03 and a 52 week high of $493.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $438.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $431.71. The stock has a market cap of $19.40 billion, a PE ratio of 34.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.10.

Teledyne Technologies ( NYSE:TDY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.18. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 11.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 64.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 17.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $505.00.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Belgium, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks.

