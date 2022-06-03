Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. Raises Stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 375,916 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,788 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. owned 0.09% of Moderna worth $95,475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stokes Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in Moderna by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna in the third quarter worth approximately $2,137,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Moderna by 19.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 150,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,753,000 after buying an additional 24,239 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Moderna by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 256,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,121,000 after buying an additional 21,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank grew its holdings in Moderna by 519.0% during the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, President Stephen Hoge sold 8,430 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.02, for a total value of $1,222,518.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,624,231 shares in the company, valued at $235,545,979.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Juan Andres sold 749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.40, for a total value of $108,904.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,507,361.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 335,305 shares of company stock valued at $49,019,497 over the last three months. Company insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Moderna from $348.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. TheStreet lowered Moderna from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Moderna from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Moderna from $205.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Moderna from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Moderna has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $236.62.

Shares of Moderna stock opened at $140.18 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $187.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.70. Moderna, Inc. has a 12 month low of $119.01 and a 12 month high of $497.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $8.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.18 by $3.40. Moderna had a return on equity of 121.86% and a net margin of 64.77%. The business had revenue of $6.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 213.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post 27.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States and internationally. The company has 44 development programs, which includes 26 in clinical trials across seven modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic intracellular therapeutics, and inhaled pulmonary therapeutics.

