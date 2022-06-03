Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. Reduces Stock Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lowered its stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 52.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 555,786 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 603,049 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. owned 0.20% of General Dynamics worth $115,865,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 3rd quarter worth about $5,685,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 47.4% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,696 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,312,000 after buying an additional 2,152 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in General Dynamics by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,188 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in General Dynamics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP grew its holdings in General Dynamics by 55.6% during the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 18,333 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,594,000 after purchasing an additional 6,548 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.84% of the company’s stock.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

In related news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 10,644 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.93, for a total transaction of $2,532,526.92. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 124,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,647,267.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on GD. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $235.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $215.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $280.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $280.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.11.

NYSE:GD opened at $229.44 on Friday. General Dynamics Co. has a 52 week low of $182.66 and a 52 week high of $254.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $234.85 and a 200 day moving average of $220.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.95.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The aerospace company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.12. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 19.67%. The business had revenue of $9.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.48 EPS. General Dynamics’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 43.15%.

General Dynamics Company Profile (Get Rating)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.