AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $728.87 Million

Brokerages predict that AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO – Get Rating) will post $728.87 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for AdaptHealth’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $719.40 million and the highest is $747.20 million. AdaptHealth posted sales of $617.02 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 18.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that AdaptHealth will report full-year sales of $2.98 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.95 billion to $3.00 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $3.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.23 billion to $3.40 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover AdaptHealth.

Get AdaptHealth alerts:

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $706.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $646.42 million. AdaptHealth had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 7.77%. The company’s revenue was up 46.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of AdaptHealth from $31.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of AdaptHealth from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AdaptHealth from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of AdaptHealth from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of AdaptHealth from $28.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AdaptHealth currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.86.

NASDAQ AHCO traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $17.92. The company had a trading volume of 22,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,572,056. AdaptHealth has a fifty-two week low of $11.40 and a fifty-two week high of $30.33. The company has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.66 and its 200 day moving average is $18.19.

In other news, Director Skyknight Capital Fund Ii, L.P purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.25 per share, for a total transaction of $381,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders acquired 151,786 shares of company stock worth $2,547,475 in the last 90 days. 17.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AHCO. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of AdaptHealth by 96.6% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of AdaptHealth during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of AdaptHealth by 142.4% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139 shares during the period. Group One Trading L.P. boosted its holdings in AdaptHealth by 134.3% during the first quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 3,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 2,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in AdaptHealth by 306.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 2,262 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.68% of the company’s stock.

About AdaptHealth (Get Rating)

AdaptHealth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides home medical equipment (HME), medical supplies, and home and related services in the United States. The company provides sleep therapy equipment, supplies, and related services, such as CPAP and bi-PAP services to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea; medical devices and supplies, including continuous glucose monitors and insulin pumps to patients for the treatment of diabetes; HME to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities; oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home; and other HME devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with wound care, urological, incontinence, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AdaptHealth (AHCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AdaptHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdaptHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.