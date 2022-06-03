Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) Shares Gap Down to $7.99

Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $7.99, but opened at $7.69. Adaptive Biotechnologies shares last traded at $7.38, with a volume of 6,793 shares.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $46.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Adaptive Biotechnologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.93.

Get Adaptive Biotechnologies alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.54 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.78 and its 200-day moving average is $16.54.

Adaptive Biotechnologies ( NASDAQ:ADPT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $38.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.71 million. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 148.44% and a negative return on equity of 36.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.29) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Adaptive Biotechnologies news, President Julie Rubinstein sold 4,613 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total value of $55,402.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Chad M. Robins sold 14,815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.46, for a total transaction of $184,594.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,869 shares of company stock valued at $366,357 over the last 90 days. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,297,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 53,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 141,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,964,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 15,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 17,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.10% of the company’s stock.

About Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT)

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ, a platform and core immunosequencing product that is used to answer translational research questions, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals; and T-Detect COVID for the confirmation of past COVID-19 infection.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Adaptive Biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adaptive Biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.