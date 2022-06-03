Admiral Group plc (LON:ADM) Receives GBX 2,670.25 Average PT from Analysts

Admiral Group plc (LON:ADM – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,670.25 ($33.78).

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Admiral Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,462 ($43.80) price target on shares of Admiral Group in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Admiral Group from GBX 2,900 ($36.69) to GBX 2,600 ($32.89) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Admiral Group from GBX 2,950 ($37.32) to GBX 2,630 ($33.27) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th.

In related news, insider Evelyn Bourke bought 4,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 2,233 ($28.25) per share, for a total transaction of £99,993.74 ($126,510.30). Also, insider Milena Mondini de Focatiis bought 6,443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 2,453 ($31.03) per share, for a total transaction of £158,046.79 ($199,957.98).

LON ADM traded down GBX 22 ($0.28) during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 2,201 ($27.85). 521,049 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 653,478. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2,405.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 2,772.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.11, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Admiral Group has a 12-month low of GBX 2,128 ($26.92) and a 12-month high of GBX 3,706 ($46.89). The firm has a market cap of £6.60 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.58.

Admiral Group plc provides car insurance products in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, France, India, and the United States. The company operates through UK Insurance, International Insurance, Admiral Loans, and Other segments. It underwrites car, van, household, and travel insurance, as well as offers unsecured personal and car loans, and legal services.

