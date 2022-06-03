AdTheorent (NASDAQ:ADTH) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AdTheorent (NASDAQ:ADTH – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AdTheorent Holding Company LLC is a programmatic digital advertising company using advanced machine learning technology and privacy-forward solutions to deliver measurable value for advertisers and marketers. AdTheorent Holding Company LLC, formerly known as MCAP Acquisition Corporation, is based in CHICAGO. “

ADTH has been the topic of several other reports. Bank of America started coverage on AdTheorent in a report on Friday, February 18th. They set a buy rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of AdTheorent from $10.00 to $8.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a buy rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of AdTheorent in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $10.21.

ADTH opened at $9.11 on Tuesday. AdTheorent has a 12-month low of $4.11 and a 12-month high of $11.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.96.

AdTheorent (NASDAQ:ADTH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $55.00 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that AdTheorent will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADTH. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of AdTheorent in the first quarter valued at approximately $501,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in AdTheorent by 2,647.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,647 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new position in AdTheorent in the 1st quarter valued at $196,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AdTheorent in the first quarter valued at about $147,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of AdTheorent in the first quarter worth about $1,149,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.25% of the company’s stock.

AdTheorent Holding Company, Inc, a digital media platform, provides machine learning platform for advertisers and marketers in the United States and Canada. The company offers predictive targeting, geo-intelligence, and cross-environment map solutions, as well as Studio A\T. It serves pharmaceutical/healthcare, dining, retail, and travel and hospitality, as well as banking, financial services and insurance industries.

