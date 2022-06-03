Advantage Energy Ltd. (TSE:AAV) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Advantage Energy Ltd. (TSE:AAV – Get Rating) (NYSE:AAV) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twelve brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$11.65.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AAV shares. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Advantage Energy from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of Advantage Energy from C$12.50 to C$11.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Advantage Energy from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Advantage Energy from C$8.50 to C$10.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$13.00 price objective on shares of Advantage Energy and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd.

In related news, Director Andy Mah sold 114,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.96, for a total transaction of C$1,135,440.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 863,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$8,599,802.64. Also, Director Stephen Balog purchased 3,258 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$8.36 per share, with a total value of C$27,236.88. Following the purchase, the director now owns 65,157 shares in the company, valued at C$544,712.52. In the last three months, insiders sold 339,000 shares of company stock worth $3,122,475.

TSE:AAV traded down C$0.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$10.76. The company had a trading volume of 391,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,047,083. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.33. The firm has a market cap of C$2.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$10.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$8.16. Advantage Energy has a twelve month low of C$4.14 and a twelve month high of C$11.75.

Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV – Get Rating) (NYSE:AAV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported C$0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.32 by C($0.22). The business had revenue of C$106.12 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Advantage Energy will post 1.3324767 earnings per share for the current year.

Advantage Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of oil and natural gas resource that includes 228 net sections covering an area of 145,920 net acres of Doig/Montney rights in Glacier, Valhalla, Progress, and Pipestone/Wembley.

