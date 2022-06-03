Advent Convertible and Income Fund (NYSE:AVK) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.12

Advent Convertible and Income Fund (NYSE:AVK – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.117 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.01%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th.

Advent Convertible and Income Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 25.7% per year over the last three years.

NYSE:AVK opened at $14.03 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.99. Advent Convertible and Income Fund has a 12 month low of $12.43 and a 12 month high of $19.91.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Advent Convertible and Income Fund by 25.0% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 575,692 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $9,015,000 after purchasing an additional 115,315 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Advent Convertible and Income Fund by 15.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 45,904 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 6,050 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Advent Convertible and Income Fund in the first quarter valued at about $312,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Advent Convertible and Income Fund by 26.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 121,885 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after purchasing an additional 25,438 shares during the period. Finally, FCA Corp TX acquired a new stake in Advent Convertible and Income Fund in the first quarter valued at about $1,131,000.

About Advent Convertible and Income Fund

Advent Claymore Convertible Securities and Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Advent Capital Management, LLC. The fund primarily invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors.

