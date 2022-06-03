Aecon Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:AEGXF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Aecon Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:AEGXF – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.54.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AEGXF shares. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Aecon Group from C$22.00 to C$19.50 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Aecon Group from C$20.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Aecon Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Aecon Group from C$25.00 to C$20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Aecon Group from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th.

AEGXF stock remained flat at $$11.66 on Friday. Aecon Group has a fifty-two week low of $10.64 and a fifty-two week high of $17.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.03 and a 200 day moving average of $12.77.

Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses primarily on the civil infrastructure, urban transportation systems, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

