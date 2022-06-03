Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Stake Cut by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its position in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 403,526 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 20,562 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $64,423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 47.4% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 230 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000.

In related news, SVP Michael Tang sold 1,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.21, for a total value of $164,814.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NYSE:A opened at $129.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.49. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $112.64 and a fifty-two week high of $179.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $125.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.00. The stock has a market cap of $38.56 billion, a PE ratio of 31.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.05.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The medical research company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.01. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 27.42% and a net margin of 19.35%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.24%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on A shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Agilent Technologies from $169.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com lowered Agilent Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Agilent Technologies from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Agilent Technologies from $175.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.58.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

