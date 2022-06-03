Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.86-$4.93 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.60. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.67 billion-$6.73 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.36 billion.Agilent Technologies also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $1.20-$1.22 EPS.

Shares of A stock traded down $0.97 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $128.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,993,762. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.00. Agilent Technologies has a one year low of $112.64 and a one year high of $179.57.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The medical research company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 27.42% and a net margin of 19.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 1st. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 20.24%.

A has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $169.00 to $145.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Truist Financial cut Agilent Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on Agilent Technologies from $195.00 to $155.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Agilent Technologies has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $160.58.

In other news, SVP Michael Tang sold 1,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.21, for a total value of $164,814.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 67.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,336,607 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $309,203,000 after buying an additional 942,651 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 196.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,242,600 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $164,433,000 after buying an additional 823,300 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,531,170 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,246,209,000 after buying an additional 261,435 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 2,681.5% in the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 179,849 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $23,799,000 after buying an additional 173,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 198.7% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 226,038 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $36,087,000 after buying an additional 150,375 shares in the last quarter.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

