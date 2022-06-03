Aileron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALRN) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aileron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALRN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in developing and commercializing a novel class of therapeutics primarily in the United States. The companys lead product includes ALRN-6924, targets the tumor suppressor protein p53 for the treatment of a range of cancers which are in clinical stage. Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

ALRN has been the topic of several other reports. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Aileron Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $2.00 price target on shares of Aileron Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, May 20th.

Shares of ALRN stock opened at $0.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.95 million, a PE ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 2.50. Aileron Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.32 and a 12 month high of $1.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.50.

Aileron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALRN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). Research analysts anticipate that Aileron Therapeutics will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALRN. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Aileron Therapeutics by 235.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 25,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 17,743 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Aileron Therapeutics by 222.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 26,030 shares during the last quarter. PVG Asset Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Aileron Therapeutics by 113.5% during the fourth quarter. PVG Asset Management Corp now owns 50,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 26,745 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aileron Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Aileron Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors own 37.06% of the company’s stock.

Aileron Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage chemoprotection oncology company in the United States. The company is developing ALRN-6924, which is in Phase 1 trial for solid tumor and lymphoma; Phase 2a clinical trial to treat peripheral T-cell lymphoma; Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and advanced myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS); Phase 1b trial to test the combination of ALRN-6924 and cytarabine, or Ara-C, in patients with MDS; and a Phase 2a combination trial of ALRN-6924 and palbociclib in patients with tumors harboring MDM2 amplifications co-amplifications, as well as for patients with p53-mutated small cell lung cancer that has completed Phase 1b clinical trial.

