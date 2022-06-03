Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.01-$0.01 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$0.05. The company issued revenue guidance of $18.50 million-$20.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $18.88 million.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AIRG. B. Riley downgraded Airgain from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $20.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Airgain from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. TheStreet raised Airgain from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised Airgain from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on Airgain from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.60.

Get Airgain alerts:

NASDAQ AIRG traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.03. 100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,271. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.40 million, a P/E ratio of -8.69 and a beta of 0.94. Airgain has a fifty-two week low of $6.79 and a fifty-two week high of $23.60.

Airgain ( NASDAQ:AIRG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The technology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.07. Airgain had a negative return on equity of 16.01% and a negative net margin of 19.94%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Airgain will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director James K. Sims bought 4,612 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.60 per share, with a total value of $35,051.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Airgain by 30.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,916 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,154 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Airgain by 1.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 188,429 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after buying an additional 1,972 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its stake in shares of Airgain by 18.4% in the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 14,254 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 2,214 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Airgain by 64.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,865 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Airgain by 7.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,476 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 2,756 shares during the period. 63.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Airgain (Get Rating)

Airgain, Inc designs, develops, and engineers antenna products for original equipment and design manufacturers, vertical markets, chipset vendors, service providers, value-added resellers and software developers worldwide. The company's products include MaxBeam embedded antennas; profile embedded antennas; profile contour embedded antennas; ultra-embedded antennas; SmartMax embedded antennas; and MaxBeam carrier class antennas, as well as automotive, fleet, public safety, and machine-to-machine antennas under the Antenna Plus brand.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Airgain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airgain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.