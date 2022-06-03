Akumin (TSE:AKU) Trading Down 1.8%

Akumin Inc. (TSE:AKU – Get Rating) fell 1.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$1.09 and last traded at C$1.10. 18,910 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 33% from the average session volume of 14,231 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.12.

Separately, Clarus Securities began coverage on shares of Akumin in a report on Monday, March 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a C$6.50 price objective on the stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$98.47 million and a PE ratio of -0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 499.83, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.61.

Akumin ( TSE:AKU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported C($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$226.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$232.83 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Akumin Inc. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Akumin Company Profile (TSE:AKU)

Akumin Inc provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Radiology and Oncology. The company offers various medical imaging services, including magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, digital radiography, fluoroscopy, and other diagnostic or interventional radiology procedures through a network of approximately 200 owned and/or operated imaging locations.

