Alembic Global Advisors Lowers LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) to Neutral

Alembic Global Advisors cut shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has $115.00 target price on the specialty chemicals company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $120.00.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on LYB. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $125.00 to $132.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LyondellBasell Industries presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $114.44.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

NYSE:LYB opened at $115.25 on Tuesday. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12-month low of $84.17 and a 12-month high of $118.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.76 billion, a PE ratio of 6.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $107.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.84.

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.52. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 11.68% and a return on equity of 54.14%. The firm had revenue of $13.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.18 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 17.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th will be issued a $5.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 3rd. This represents a yield of 4.2%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.74%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 418.5% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 337 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 145.3% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 363 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 69.64% of the company’s stock.

About LyondellBasell Industries (Get Rating)

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.